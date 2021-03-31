Michigan wants more COVID-19 shots sent to states with rising cases

As COVID-19 cases begin to surge in Michigan, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is asking the federal government to abandon its population-based vaccine allocation formula and instead send more to states facing a rise in cases, The Washington Post reported March 30.

But the federal distribution strategy will likely not change, Jeff Zients, coordinator of the White House's COVID-19 task force, said during a weekly call with governors obtained by the Post. Mr. Zients suggested Ms. Whitmer work with the CDC to ensure an increased supply of COVID-19 shots is directed to those most at risk.

Currently, the government distributes vaccines to states and jurisdictions based on their population, with separate doses allocated to retail pharmacies, mass vaccination sites and community health centers.

Scott Gottlieb, former FDA commissioner, echoed support for a shift in the federal government's vaccine allocation formula during an interview with CBS News March 28, saying with "the incremental vaccine that's coming onto the market, I think the Biden administration can allocate to parts of the country that look hot right now."



From March 1-23, hospitalizations in Michigan jumped 633 percent for adults ages 30-39 and 800 percent for adults ages 40-49, according to the Michigan Health & Hospital Association. The increase is largely driven by younger adults who have not yet been vaccinated. The state also reported a 57 percent jump in its seven-day average within the last week, the largest of any state, the Post reported.

