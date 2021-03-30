Young, unvaccinated adults fuel COVID-19 hospitalization surge in Michigan

COVID-19 hospitalizations are steadily increasing in Michigan, largely driven by a jump in cases among younger adults who have not been vaccinated yet, the Michigan Health & Hospital Association said March 24.

Between March 1 and March 23, hospitalizations jumped 633 percent for adults ages 30-39 and 800 percent for adults ages 40-49, according to data from MHA. In comparison, hospitalizations increased by just 37 percent among those 80 and older over the same time period.

"Although older adults still have a higher risk of hospitalizations, the percentage of hospitalized patients who are younger than 40 years old has doubled, showing that adults of any age are vulnerable to complications from the disease," MHA said.

Michigan also saw the largest increase in cases of any state this week, reporting a 57 percent jump in its seven-day average compared to a week prior, according to data tracked by The Washington Post. As of March 29, there were 2,300 people hospitalized in the state with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 cases.

Several health systems in the state are reimposing visitor restrictions amid the increase in cases. On March 29, Henry Ford Health System said it was implementing visitor restrictions at three of its hospitals in the Detroit area, reports the Detroit Free Press. Southfield, Mich.-based Beaumont Health also reinstated visitor restrictions March 25.



