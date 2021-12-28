Maryland Hospital Association asks governor to reinstate public health emergency

The Maryland Hospital Association on Dec. 28 called on Gov. Larry Hogan to reinstate a public health emergency in the state, The Baltimore Sun reported.

Bob Atlas, president and CEO of the Maryland Hospital Association, said such a declaration would "make plain to everyone how serious the situation is right now," as some hospitals around the state have activated crisis standards of care.

Mr. Atlas said such a declaration is different from a state-of-emergency declaration, as it would be limited and apply only to healthcare, healthcare services and staffing. The state previously had a public health emergency in place for a year and a half, but it expired in August.