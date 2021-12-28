Maryland hospitals activate crisis standards of care

Several hospitals across Maryland have activated crisis standards of care as COVID-19 hospitalizations spike.

University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Medical Center was the first in the state to activate the crisis standards of care Dec. 26. University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center in Glen Burnie and Luminis Health network, which includes hospitals in Annapolis and Lanham, followed suit Dec. 27.

"Unfortunately, we are just at the beginning of this surge," Kathy McCollum, president and CEO of University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center, told The Baltimore Sun. "The weeks ahead will only become more challenging. This is the right step to support our teams and to serve the many patients in our community who rely on us and trust us with their care."

University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center officials told WTOP News that the facility has seen a 733 percent increase in cases, with a 458 increase across both the center and University of Maryland Harford Memorial Hospital in Havre de Grace. Luminis Health officials reported a 325 percent increase in treating admitted patients with COVID-19 since Dec. 1.

Hospitals enacted pandemic plans Dec. 23 after the state surpassed 1,500 hospitalizations. State data last updated Dec. 27 shows 1,714 patients are currently hospitalized.