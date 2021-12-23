Maryland surpasses 1,500 COVID-19 hospitalizations, enacts pandemic plans for hospitals 

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan confirmed the state surpassed 1,500 COVID-19 hospitalizations Dec. 23, triggering hospitals within the state to enact pandemic plans as mandated by the health department.

Steps for hospitals to take as part of pandemic plans include optimizing existing bed capacity; adjusting hospital capacity; redeploying staff or altering staffing models; transferring patients to alternate care sites; and converting unused administrative or other space for clinical care.

"Our projections now show that in the coming weeks, we could reach record levels of COVID-19 hospitalizations in Maryland, possibly over 2,000," Mr. Hogan said. "We have been actively preparing for this scenario in coordination with all of our hospitals, and today's actions are the latest step in that planning."

State data shows 1,505 patients are currently hospitalized for COVID-19. The state also delayed all nonemergent surgeries Dec. 17 after the state surpassed 1,200 hospitalizations.