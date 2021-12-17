Maryland passes 1,200 COVID-19 hospitalizations, delays nonurgent surgeries 

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan confirmed the state surpassed 1,200 COVID-19 hospitalizations Dec. 17, triggering a series of new actions for hospitals that include limiting nonurgent surgeries requiring overnight stays.

The move comes two days after Mr. Hogan announced the additional measures as hospitals deal with an influx of COVID-19 hospitalizations. State data from Dec. 17 shows 1,204 patients are currently hospitalized.

Mr. Hogan said unvaccinated patients make up the "vast majority" of hospitalizations.

At 1,500 hospitalizations, hospitals are to implement their pandemic plans, which were to be updated by Dec. 15.