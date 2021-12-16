Maryland hospitals to limit surgeries once state hits 1,200 COVID-19 hospitalizations

Maryland hospitals have been directed to reduce the number of nonurgent medical surgeries requiring overnight stays once the state hits 1,200 COVID-19 hospitalizations, Gov. Larry Hogan said Dec. 16. 

1,167 patients have been hospitalized as of Dec. 15, according to state data.

At 1,500 COVID-19 hospitalizations, hospitals are to implement their pandemic plans, which were to be updated by Dec. 15. The new thresholds are part of a series of additional measures announced by state officials to address a potential surge in COVID-19 cases. 

The Maryland Department of Health has also established a Surge Operation Center to manage the state's daily operations surrounding a sustained COVID-19 surge at hospitals. Health officials are also working closely with appropriate agencies to enhance staffing at hospitals.

 

