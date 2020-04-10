How COVID-19 death estimates stack up to past pandemics, leading causes of death

The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation lowered its COVID-19 U.S. death estimate to 60,000 deaths this week, down from 100,000 in April, reports STAT.

This figure marks a sharp drop from the 100,000 to 240,000 deaths the White House projected in late March. To help readers get a better sense of these numbers, STAT compared the projected COVID-19 death toll to death estimates for past pandemics and leading causes of death.

Here's a breakdown:

COVID-19 vs. past pandemics and flu seasons

Note: The CDC does not track individual adult flu deaths and instead estimates seasonal death tolls using mathematical modeling.

COVID-19 pandemic: 60,000 to 240,000 projected deaths



1918 flu pandemic: 675,000 deaths

2017-18 flu season: 61,000 deaths

2018-19 flu season: 34,200 deaths

2009 swine flu pandemic: 12,469 deaths

COVID-19 vs. the nation's leading causes of death

Note: IHME's projections account for COVID-19 deaths occurring over a five-month period ending in July, so STAT calculated death counts for a five-month period for all leading causes of death. All figures are based on 2017 data unless otherwise noted.

COVID-19 pandemic: 60,000 to 240,000 projected deaths



Heart disease: 269,583 deaths

Cancer: 252,500 deaths (based on 2019 data)

Stroke: 60,833 deaths

Alzheimer's disease: 50,417 deaths

Drug overdoses: 29,265 deaths

Suicide: 19,583 deaths

