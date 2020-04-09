Rate of COVID-19 cases, state by state
New York has the highest rate of COVID-19 infections, while Minnesota has the lowest, as of April 9.
Using 2020 data from World Population Review and Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins' COVID-19 case tracker, Becker's calculated the rate of known COVID-19 infections per state, along with Washington, D.C., rounded to the nearest hundred-thousandth decimal.
Below is the breakdown, ordered from highest to lowest:
1. New York: .00775
2. New Jersey: .00531
3. Louisiana: .00367
4. Connecticut: .00246
5. Massachusetts: .00241
6. Michigan: .00203
7. Washington, D.C.: .00202
8. Rhode Island: .00137
9. Pennsylvania: .00131
10. Illinois: .00119
11. Washington: .00119
12. Delaware: .00115
13. Vermont: .00100
14. Colorado: .00097
15. Georgia: .00096
16. Maryland: .00091
17. Indiana: .00088
18. Nevada: .00074
19. Florida: .00073
20. Idaho: .00067
21. Mississippi: .00067
22. Tennessee: .00063
23. New Hampshire: .00057
24. Utah: .00057
25. Missouri: .00056
26. Alabama: .00051
27. South Carolina: .00049
28. California: .00048
29. Wisconsin: .00048
30. New Mexico: .00046
31. South Dakota: .00044
32. Ohio: .00043
33. Virginia: .00042
34. Arizona: .00041
35. Maine: .00040
36. Wyoming: .00040
37. Oklahoma: .00039
38. Kansas: .00036
39. Iowa: .00036
40. Arkansas: .00035
41. Texas: .00035
42. North Carolina: .00034
43. North Dakota: .00033
44. Alaska: .00031
45. Hawaii: .00031
46. Montana: .00031
47. Kentucky: .00030
48. Oregon: .00029
49. Nebraska: .00027
50. West Virginia: .00027
51. Minnesota: .00020
