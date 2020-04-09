Rate of COVID-19 cases, state by state

New York has the highest rate of COVID-19 infections, while Minnesota has the lowest, as of April 9.

Using 2020 data from World Population Review and Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins' COVID-19 case tracker, Becker's calculated the rate of known COVID-19 infections per state, along with Washington, D.C., rounded to the nearest hundred-thousandth decimal.

Below is the breakdown, ordered from highest to lowest:

1. New York: .00775

2. New Jersey: .00531

3. Louisiana: .00367

4. Connecticut: .00246

5. Massachusetts: .00241

6. Michigan: .00203

7. Washington, D.C.: .00202

8. Rhode Island: .00137

9. Pennsylvania: .00131

10. Illinois: .00119

11. Washington: .00119

12. Delaware: .00115

13. Vermont: .00100

14. Colorado: .00097

15. Georgia: .00096

16. Maryland: .00091

17. Indiana: .00088

18. Nevada: .00074

19. Florida: .00073

20. Idaho: .00067

21. Mississippi: .00067

22. Tennessee: .00063

23. New Hampshire: .00057

24. Utah: .00057

25. Missouri: .00056

26. Alabama: .00051

27. South Carolina: .00049

28. California: .00048

29. Wisconsin: .00048

30. New Mexico: .00046

31. South Dakota: .00044

32. Ohio: .00043

33. Virginia: .00042

34. Arizona: .00041

35. Maine: .00040

36. Wyoming: .00040

37. Oklahoma: .00039

38. Kansas: .00036

39. Iowa: .00036

40. Arkansas: .00035

41. Texas: .00035

42. North Carolina: .00034

43. North Dakota: .00033

44. Alaska: .00031

45. Hawaii: .00031

46. Montana: .00031

47. Kentucky: .00030

48. Oregon: .00029

49. Nebraska: .00027

50. West Virginia: .00027

51. Minnesota: .00020

