Number of COVID-19 cases, state by state

New York currently has the highest number of known COVID-19 cases in the U.S., followed by New Jersey, Michigan, California and Louisiana. The nation has reported 432,438 COVID-19 cases as of 11:30 a.m. CDT April 9. 

Below is a breakdown of confirmed cases by state, as well as Washington, D.C., ordered from highest to lowest: 

1. New York: 151,079 confirmed COVID-19 cases

2. New Jersey: 47,437 

3. Michigan: 20,346  

4. California: 19,063 

5. Louisiana: 17,030  

6. Massachusetts: 16,790 

7. Pennsylvania: 16,746

8. Florida: 15,698  

9. Illinois: 15,078

10. Georgia: 10,206  

11. Texas: 10,078  

12. Washington: 9,277

13. Connecticut: 8,781 

14. Indiana: 5,943  

15. Colorado: 5,655  

16. Maryland: 5,529  

17. Ohio: 5,148  

18. Tennessee: 4,363 

19. Virginia: 3,645 

20. North Carolina: 3,578  

21. Missouri: 3,432  

22. Arizona: 3,036  

23. Wisconsin: 2,812  

24. South Carolina: 2,552

25. Alabama: 2,499  

26. Nevada: 2,318 

27. Mississippi: 2,003 

28. Utah: 1,855  

29. Oklahoma: 1,526  

30. Rhode Island: 1,450 

31. Washington, D.C.: 1,440

32. Kentucky: 1,341

33. Oregon: 1,239  

34. Idaho: 1,232

35. Minnesota: 1,154 

36. Iowa: 1,145

37. Delaware: 1,116  

38. Arkansas: 1,077

39. Kansas: 1,056 

40. New Mexico: 973 

41. New Hampshire: 788 

42. Vermont: 628

43. Maine: 537  

44. Nebraska: 534  

45. West Virginia: 483

46. Hawaii: 435  

47. South Dakota: 393 

48. Montana: 332 

49. North Dakota: 251  

50. Wyoming: 230

51. Alaska: 226  

