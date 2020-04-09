Number of COVID-19 cases, state by state
New York currently has the highest number of known COVID-19 cases in the U.S., followed by New Jersey, Michigan, California and Louisiana. The nation has reported 432,438 COVID-19 cases as of 11:30 a.m. CDT April 9.
Below is a breakdown of confirmed cases by state, as well as Washington, D.C., ordered from highest to lowest:
1. New York: 151,079 confirmed COVID-19 cases
2. New Jersey: 47,437
3. Michigan: 20,346
4. California: 19,063
5. Louisiana: 17,030
6. Massachusetts: 16,790
7. Pennsylvania: 16,746
8. Florida: 15,698
9. Illinois: 15,078
10. Georgia: 10,206
11. Texas: 10,078
12. Washington: 9,277
13. Connecticut: 8,781
14. Indiana: 5,943
15. Colorado: 5,655
16. Maryland: 5,529
17. Ohio: 5,148
18. Tennessee: 4,363
19. Virginia: 3,645
20. North Carolina: 3,578
21. Missouri: 3,432
22. Arizona: 3,036
23. Wisconsin: 2,812
24. South Carolina: 2,552
25. Alabama: 2,499
26. Nevada: 2,318
27. Mississippi: 2,003
28. Utah: 1,855
29. Oklahoma: 1,526
30. Rhode Island: 1,450
31. Washington, D.C.: 1,440
32. Kentucky: 1,341
33. Oregon: 1,239
34. Idaho: 1,232
35. Minnesota: 1,154
36. Iowa: 1,145
37. Delaware: 1,116
38. Arkansas: 1,077
39. Kansas: 1,056
40. New Mexico: 973
41. New Hampshire: 788
42. Vermont: 628
43. Maine: 537
44. Nebraska: 534
45. West Virginia: 483
46. Hawaii: 435
47. South Dakota: 393
48. Montana: 332
49. North Dakota: 251
50. Wyoming: 230
51. Alaska: 226
More articles on public health:
Many Americans took COVID-19 precautions before lockdowns, survey finds
Coronaviruses that cause common infections peak in January, February, study finds
10% of COVID-19 cases in California are healthcare workers, New York hospitalizations trend down + 22 other updates from the 6 hardest-hit states
© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.