Number of COVID-19 cases, state by state

New York currently has the highest number of known COVID-19 cases in the U.S., followed by New Jersey, Michigan, California and Louisiana. The nation has reported 432,438 COVID-19 cases as of 11:30 a.m. CDT April 9.

Below is a breakdown of confirmed cases by state, as well as Washington, D.C., ordered from highest to lowest:

1. New York: 151,079 confirmed COVID-19 cases

2. New Jersey: 47,437

3. Michigan: 20,346

4. California: 19,063

5. Louisiana: 17,030

6. Massachusetts: 16,790

7. Pennsylvania: 16,746

8. Florida: 15,698

9. Illinois: 15,078

10. Georgia: 10,206

11. Texas: 10,078

12. Washington: 9,277

13. Connecticut: 8,781

14. Indiana: 5,943

15. Colorado: 5,655

16. Maryland: 5,529

17. Ohio: 5,148

18. Tennessee: 4,363

19. Virginia: 3,645

20. North Carolina: 3,578

21. Missouri: 3,432

22. Arizona: 3,036

23. Wisconsin: 2,812

24. South Carolina: 2,552

25. Alabama: 2,499

26. Nevada: 2,318

27. Mississippi: 2,003

28. Utah: 1,855

29. Oklahoma: 1,526

30. Rhode Island: 1,450

31. Washington, D.C.: 1,440

32. Kentucky: 1,341

33. Oregon: 1,239

34. Idaho: 1,232

35. Minnesota: 1,154

36. Iowa: 1,145

37. Delaware: 1,116

38. Arkansas: 1,077

39. Kansas: 1,056

40. New Mexico: 973

41. New Hampshire: 788

42. Vermont: 628

43. Maine: 537

44. Nebraska: 534

45. West Virginia: 483

46. Hawaii: 435

47. South Dakota: 393

48. Montana: 332

49. North Dakota: 251

50. Wyoming: 230

51. Alaska: 226

