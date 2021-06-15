How close are these 10 states to 70% vaccinated? 1 year+ for some, per NYT

Even if the U.S. reaches President Joe Biden's July 4 goal of 70 percent of American adults at least partially vaccinated, 30 states are unlikely to hit that goal, according to a New York Times analysis.

If the current vaccination pace remains the same, the U.S. is roughly on track to meet President Biden's goal. However, vaccine demand has dropped across many regions in recent weeks. In Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi and Wyoming, fewer than half of all adults have received at least one shot, and rates are unlikely to reach much higher than 50 percent by early July.

Below are projections for how long it would take 10 states with the slowest vaccination paces to reach 70 percent of adults vaccinated with one dose at the current pace, per the Times:

Alabama

Currently vaccinated: 46 percent

Seven-day average vaccinations per 100,000 people: 45

Estimated time to 70 percent vaccinated: 1 year+

Mississippi

Currently vaccinated: 44 percent

Seven-day average vaccinations per 100,000 people: 55

Estimated time to 70 percent vaccinated: 1 year+

Wyoming

Currently vaccinated: 47 percent

Seven-day average vaccinations per 100,000 people: 74

Estimated time to 70 percent vaccinated: 10 months

Louisiana

Currently vaccinated: 46 percent

Seven-day average vaccinations per 100,000 people: 109

Estimated time to 70 percent vaccinated: 7 months

Oklahoma

Currently vaccinated: 54 percent

Seven-day average vaccinations per 100,000 people: 86

Estimated time to 70 percent vaccinated: 6 months

Tennessee

Currently vaccinated: 49 percent

Seven-day average vaccinations per 100,000 people: 113

Estimated time to 70 percent vaccinated: 6 months

North Dakota

Currently vaccinated: 54 percent

Seven-day average vaccinations per 100,000 people: 89

Estimated time to 70 percent vaccinated: 6 months

Missouri

Currently vaccinated: 53 percent

Seven-day average vaccinations per 100,000 people: 101

Estimated time to 70 percent vaccinated: 5 months

North Carolina

Currently vaccinated: 54 percent

Seven-day average vaccinations per 100,000 people: 101

Estimated time to 70 percent vaccinated: 5 months

Arkansas

Currently vaccinated: 50 percent

Seven-day average vaccinations per 100,000 people: 126

Estimated time to 70 percent vaccinated: 5 months

