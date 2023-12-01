Flu, respiratory viruses rise for 4th week, pediatric deaths up: 8 FluView notes

For a fourth week in a row, the number of cases of respiratory illnesses are above average in eight of 10 CDC regions, and flu hospitalizations have also gone up again.

There were 4,268 patients admitted to hospitals across the U.S. with confirmed flu cases, according to the CDC's latest data for the week ending Nov. 25, up from 3,296 admissions the week prior.

The highest number of pediatric deaths from flu this season — five in one week — also occurred during the same period, bringing the total to eight for the 2023-2024 flu season.

Five more notes:

So far this year, the CDC estimates there have been at least 1.8 million illnesses, 17,000 hospitalizations, and 1,100 deaths from flu in the U.S.

Influenza A continues to be the dominant strain in circulation, making up around 82% of cases, while influenza B is only accounting for around 18%.