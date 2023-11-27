Flu hospitalizations climb for 3rd week in a row: 7 notes

For the third straight week, flu hospitalizations have climbed in the U.S., according to new CDC data.
For the week ending Nov. 18, 3,296 patients with laboratory-confirmed flu cases were admitted to a hospital — up from 2,721 the week prior. Influenza A continues to be the dominant strain, still making up 79.4% of cases. Influenza B currently accounts for 20.6% of cases.
Here are five other notes:
- For the 2023-2024 flu season, the CDC estimates there have been 1.2 million illnesses, 12,000 hospitalizations, and 740 deaths from flu.
- Two states are experiencing "very high" flu activity, as of Nov. 18: Louisiana and South Carolina.
- Nine states and one city are experiencing "high" flu activity as of Nov. 18: Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, New Mexico, Texas, Florida, California, Colorado and New York City.
- There are still 25 states and territories reporting minimal flu activity at this time.
- Outpatient respiratory illnesses have also climbed for a third week, according to the agency, 3.7% of healthcare visits were reported to be for this reason.