Flu hospitalizations climb for 3rd week in a row: 7 notes

For the third straight week, flu hospitalizations have climbed in the U.S., according to new CDC data.

For the week ending Nov. 18, 3,296 patients with laboratory-confirmed flu cases were admitted to a hospital — up from 2,721 the week prior. Influenza A continues to be the dominant strain, still making up 79.4% of cases. Influenza B currently accounts for 20.6% of cases.

Here are five other notes:

For the 2023-2024 flu season, the CDC estimates there have been 1.2 million illnesses, 12,000 hospitalizations, and 740 deaths from flu.





Two states are experiencing "very high" flu activity, as of Nov. 18: Louisiana and South Carolina.





Nine states and one city are experiencing "high" flu activity as of Nov. 18: Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, New Mexico, Texas, Florida, California, Colorado and New York City.





There are still 25 states and territories reporting minimal flu activity at this time.