Daily COVID-19 deaths top 4,000 for 3rd day; WHO team arrives in China to investigate virus origin — 5 updates

Daily COVID-19 deaths are rising by at least 10 percent in 25 states, according to seven-day averages recorded by The COVID Tracking Project.

Daily virus deaths surpassed 4,000 on Jan. 13, the third time the U.S. has hit such a milestone, reports The COVID Tracking Project. Seven-day averages for daily COVID-19 tests and deaths also hit record highs Jan. 13.

Four more updates:

1. A team of scientists from the World Health Organization arrived in Wuhan, China, Jan. 13 to investigate the pandemic's origins, reports The New York Times. However, two scientists were unable to enter the country at the last minute, as they had tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies, the WHO said in a Jan. 13 tweet. The remaining 13 scientists will quarantine in Wuhan for two weeks before they begin tracing the source of the virus. China had previously delayed the team from entering the country earlier this month.

2. The fast-spreading U.K. coronavirus variant has been identified in at least 13 states, according to the CDC and The Washington Post. Most recently, the variant has been detected in Wisconsin and New Mexico.

3. Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine generated immune response in nearly all clinical trial volunteers after a single dose, according to early data published Jan. 13 in The New England Journal of Medicine. The drugmaker aims to share data on more advanced trials in late January, with hopes to apply for FDA authorization shortly after, according to CNN.

4. Texas became the second state to surpass 2 million COVID-19 cases Jan. 13, reports The Dallas Morning News. California reached this benchmark in late December, per NPR.

Snapshot of COVID-19 in the U.S.

Cases: 23,079,161

Deaths: 384,794

Counts reflect data available as of 8:50 a.m. CST Jan. 14.

