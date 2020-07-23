COVID-19 in the US: New mask mandates, 7 state records, 11 cities urged to take 'aggressive' steps to manage virus spread

As global COVID-19 cases surpassed the 15 million mark July 22, the U.S. reported more than 1,100 related deaths for the second day in a row, according to The New York Times.

Six updates:

1. The number of U.S. COVID-19 hospitalizations have neared April's peak, The New York Times reports. On July 22, 59,628 Americans were hospitalized with COVID-19, compared to 59,940 April 15, when New York was the center of the outbreak.

2. California has surpassed New York's COVID-19 case count and is now reporting more COVID-19 cases than any other state, according to Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins University's COVID-19 dashboard. California has confirmed 421,286 COVID-19 cases, while New York has recorded 408,886 cases, as of 8 a.m. CDT July 23.

3. At least seven states recorded their highest daily COVID-19 case or death count July 22, with California reporting both, according to The New York Times. Missouri, North Dakota and West Virginia recorded their highest daily case count July 22, while Alabama, Idaho and Texas reported daily death records.

4. The White House has privately called on 11 major cities to take "aggressive" steps to control COVID-19's spread, reports The Center for Public Integrity, a nonprofit newsroom based in Washington, D.C. Deborah Birx, MD, head of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, issued the warning during a July 22 call with state and local leaders. She cited Baltimore, Cleveland, Columbus, Indianapolis, Las Vegas, Miami, Minneapolis, Nashville, New Orleans, Pittsburgh and St. Louis as the cities that must act quickly to control their outbreaks.

5. Minnesota, Ohio and Indiana are the latest states to issue mask mandates, reports NPR. Ohio's statewide order takes effect July 23 and requires all residents over age 10 to wear masks in public. Starting July 25, Minnesota will require people to wear masks in all indoor public spaces and businesses, unless they're alone. On July 27, Indiana will start requiring people over age 8 to wear masks in most public places.

6. The CDC updated its guidelines on COVID-19 isolation and laboratory data reporting this week, according to the American Hospital Association. Most COVID-19 patients who are not severely immunocompromised can stop isolating 10 days after symptom onset, as long their symptoms are improving and they've had no fever for 24 hours, according to the first guidance. The second guidance encourages providers to collect certain demographic information from patients when ordering COVID-19 tests or collecting specimens.

Snapshot of COVID-19 in the U.S.

Cases: 3,971,537

Deaths: 143,193

Recovered: 1,210,849

Counts reflect data available as of 8:30 a.m. CDT July 23.

