COVID-19 immunity from infection, vaccination last at least 6 months, CDC says

Vaccine-induced COVID-19 immunity and infection-induced immunity both last for at least six months, according to an Oct. 29 science report from the CDC.

"Available evidence shows that fully vaccinated individuals and those previously infected with SARS-CoV-2 each have a low risk of subsequent infection for at least 6 months," the CDC said in the brief, which is based on peer-reviewed and preprint publications and unpublished CDC data.

Still, protection offered from vaccination is stronger, a separate Oct. 29 CDC report found. The study analyzed hospitalizations for COVID-19-like illness and found that unvaccinated patients with a previously confirmed case were about five times more likely to test positive for the virus compared to fully vaccinated patients with no prior infection.

Vaccines also significantly boost the immune system's response after infection, according to the agency's science brief.

"Whereas there is a wide range in antibody titers in response to infection with SARS-CoV-2, completion of a primary vaccine series, especially with mRNA vaccines, typically leads to a more consistent and higher-titer initial antibody response," according to the brief.

To view the full report, click here.





