COVID-19 vaccination offers more protection than infections, CDC study finds

While a previous bout with COVID-19 offers some immune protection from a subsequent infection, the protection from vaccination is stronger, the CDC's Oct. 29 Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report suggests. 

Researchers analyzed hospitalizations for COVID-19-like illness among adults across 187 hospitals spanning nine states from January to September. Hospitalizations included in the analysis were either unvaccinated patients who had a confirmed COVID-19 case 90-179 days earlier, or vaccinated patients with no previously confirmed case. 

A total of 1,020 hospitalizations were among unvaccinated patients who were previously infected with COVID-19, and 6,328 patients were fully vaccinated with no prior infection. 

The unvaccinated group of hospitalized patients with COVID-19-like illness was about five times more likely to test positive compared to fully vaccinated patients, the findings showed. 

"These findings suggest that among hospitalized adults with COVID-19–like illness ... vaccine-induced immunity was more protective than infection-induced immunity against laboratory-confirmed COVID-19," the report said. "All eligible persons should be vaccinated against COVID-19 as soon as possible, including unvaccinated persons previously infected with SARS-CoV-2."

