COVID-19 admissions at 10-month low

COVID-19 hospitalizations have been falling nationwide for weeks and now sit at the lowest level seen since May, according to data tracked by The New York Times.

The national daily average of new hospital admissions was 23,697 as of March 13, down 14 percent in the last two weeks.

Last month, the U.S. saw a slight increase in test positivity rates and admissions were rising in about 20 states, suggesting a spring COVID-19 uptick may be possible.

Now, just 11 states are reporting increasing admissions, eight of which are at rates of 6 percent or lower. Some states, such as Hawaii and Nevada, are reporting their lowest admission rates in nearly two years, according to the Times.

"Test positivity has also fallen quite sharply in the past two weeks," the Times said. "This is a promising sign that the declines in other areas are unlikely to change course in the immediate future."









