Spring may bring a COVID-19 uptick, data suggests

Paige Twenter -

National data tracked by The New York Times indicates the U.S. may see an increase in COVID-19 cases in the coming weeks as test positivity rates rise and more states report a boost in admissions.

On Feb. 13, test positivity rates were flat, and eight states reported a growth in COVID-19 admissions. Three days later, 10 percent of PCR tests used by labs and state health departments came up positive — a 2 percent increase in the past two weeks. The falling rate in cases, deaths and hospitalizations on Feb. 13 were double digits but are now single-digits, meaning the reprieve is slowing.

And nearly twice as many states have seen a boost in COVID-19 hospitalizations. Following a two-week change in admissions, the 14 states marking an uptick are:

  • California — 1 percent increase

  • Hawaii — 8 percent

  • Idaho — 4 percent

  • Louisiana — 7 percent

  • Minnesota — 2 percent

  • Mississippi — 87 percent

  • Montana — 28 percent

  • North Dakota — 36 percent

  • Oregon — 8 percent

  • South Dakota — 26 percent

  • Tennessee — 3 percent

  • Utah — 37 percent

  • Vermont — 11 percent

  • Washington — 23 percent
 

