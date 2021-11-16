Cities, states expanding COVID-19 vaccine booster eligibility 

As Pfizer and BioTech await the FDA's decision on a federal expansion of COVID-19 booster shots for all adults in the U.S., some cities and states have already bolstered eligibility for adults meeting timeline requirements.

Editor's note: This list will be updated as more cities and states make boosters available to all adults.

Here are cities and states that have expanded booster vaccine eligibility:

1. The California Department of Public Health instructed healthcare providers to allow booster shots to any adults who are requesting them on Nov. 10.

2. Colorado expanded booster eligibility to all adults Nov. 10, a day after reenacting crisis standards of care amid a surge of COVID-19 cases.

3. New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced Nov. 12 all adults in New Mexico are now eligible to receive a booster shot.

4. New York City residents are eligible to receive booster shots after Mayor Bill de Blasio expanded eligibility Nov. 15.

5. Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced expanded eligibility for all adults in a Nov. 15 press conference.