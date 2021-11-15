NYC, New Mexico expand booster eligibility to all adults

New Mexico and New York City have both expanded COVID-19 booster eligibility to all fully vaccinated adults.

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced the move Nov. 12 as the state works to address rising infection and hospitalization rates.

All New Mexico adults who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine more than two months ago or who completed the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine series more than six months ago now qualify for booster shots.

"As we have throughout this unpredictable and unprecedented global pandemic, we always stand ready to quickly implement new tools and policies in our fight against this terrible disease," said Ms. Grisham. "I strongly encourage every New Mexican to register for a booster today — we have appointments available and are ready to get shots in arms."

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio also extended eligibility for booster shots Nov. 15, according to CBS New York.

"This is often a very individual assessment of risk, depending on where people work, where they live, what their occupation is," Dave Chokshi, MD, New York City health commissioner, said. "So what we're trying to clarify today is there should be no barriers to accessing a booster shot."

Colorado and California also expanded booster eligibility Nov. 10.