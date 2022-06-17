Children's hospitals prepare for vaccine rollout

Children's hospitals across the nation are preparing to vaccinate the nation's youngest population after an FDA advisory panel on June 15 unanimously endorsed COVID-19 shots for kids as young as 6 months.

The panel recommended Moderna's vaccine for kids 6 months to 5 years and Pfizer's for children 6 months to 4 years old, and the FDA formally authorized the vaccine for these age groups June 17. Next, the CDC must formally recommend the shots, which could be available as early as next week.

Children's hospitals will play a pivotal role in vaccinating the nation's estimated 19 million children younger than 5. The U.S. plans to make vaccinations for this population available at more than 100 children's hospitals and health systems, along with public health clinics, pharmacies and community health centers.

Houston-based Texas Children's Hospital has already opened vaccine appointments for kids as young as 6 months, with the earliest available on June 24, according to the Houston Chronicle. The hospital said appointments may need to be rescheduled or canceled depending on federal and state approvals.

Norton Children's Hospital in Louisville, Ky., is also preparing to roll out vaccination clinics for young children and could begin accepting appointments next week, according to NBC affiliate WNKY.