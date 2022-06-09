US to tap 100 children's hospitals in vaccine rollout for young kids

Pending authorization from federal regulators, vaccinations for the nation's estimated 19 million children younger than 5 could be available as soon as June 21, The Wall Street Journal reported June 9.

In anticipation of FDA clearance and CDC sign-off, senior officials told the Journal the Biden administration is gearing up distribution plans for 10 million combined initial doses of Moderna's two-dose vaccine regimen for young children and Pfizer-BioNTech's three-dose regimen.

In addition to public health clinics, pharmacies and community health centers, the U.S. plans to make vaccinations for kids younger than 5 available at more than 100 children's hospitals and pop-up clinics at children's museums.

An outside FDA advisory panel is set to meet June 14-15 to review the emergency use authorization applications from both Pfizer and Moderna, with the CDC slated to review data to make a recommendation June 17 and 18.