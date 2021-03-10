CDC still urges vaccinated individuals not to travel

Though the CDC announced new freedoms March 8 for fully vaccinated individuals, the agency continues to warn Americans against traveling in general, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, MD, told MSNBC.

"We know that after mass travel, after vacations, after holidays, we tend to see a surge in cases," Dr. Walensky said March 8. "We really want to make sure — again with just 10 percent of people vaccinated — that we are limiting travel."

The CDC head said nonessential travel should be avoided, citing coronavirus variants in nearly every state and the need for more research on whether fully vaccinated people can still spread the virus.

"We're hopeful that our next set of guidance will have more science around what vaccinated people can do, perhaps travel being among them," Dr. Walensky said during a March 8 White House briefing.

Currently, the Biden administration requires people traveling to the U.S. from another country to test negative for the virus.

