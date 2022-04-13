CDC extends federal transportation mask mandate

The U.S. is extending its mask mandate for public transit through May 3, the CDC said in a statement April 13. The rule had been set to expire April 18.

The extension requires travelers in airports, buses, trains and planes to continue to mask up through at least May 3.

"CDC continues to monitor the spread of the omicron variant, especially the BA.2 subvariant that now makes up more than 85 percent of U.S. cases," the CDC said. "Since early April, there have been increases in the seven-day moving average of cases. The CDC mask order remains in effect while CDC assesses the potential impact of the rise of cases on severe disease, including hospitalizations and deaths, and healthcare system capacity."

Based on recommendations from the CDC, the Transportation Security Administration first extended the mask mandate set to expire March 18 through April 18, making this the second extension.