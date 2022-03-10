US to extend mask rules for public transit

The Transportation Security Administration is extending its mask mandate on public transportation and at transportation hubs through April 18.

It was previously set to expire March 18, NBC News reports. The extension was made based on the CDC's recommendation, TSA said in a statement, adding that it in the meantime, the CDC "will work with government agencies to help inform a revised policy framework for when, and under what circumstances, masks should be required in the public transportation corridor."

Under TSA's current mandate, masks must be worn by passengers on airplanes, buses, trains and at airports and transit stations.

The extension comes as every state has dropped mask mandates in recent weeks and the CDC issued new mask guidance, under which 90 percent of the U.S. population live in areas with low or medium COVID-19 community levels, indicating most people do not need to wear masks indoors.

Future parameters for when masks should be worn on public transportation will take into account the CDC's COVID-19 community levels and the risk of new variants, according to the TSA.