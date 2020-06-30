California hits single-day high for new cases; 60% of Houston Methodist COVID-19 patients under 50: 10 headlines from states experiencing COVID-19 surges

As the coronavirus spread accelerates in Nevada, California records a new single-day record for new cases and more governors are curbing reopening plans. Here are 10 headlines from states where COVID-19 is spreading quickly and/or cases are growing.

1. The virus is spreading fastest in Nevada, which has a COVID-19 reproduction rate of 1.61, according to Rt.live. The higher the figure, the worse the spread. As of June 26, Nevada’s reproduction rate was 1.52.

2. California reached its highest single-day total of new COVID-19 cases June 29, reporting more than 7,000, according to the New York Times.

3. California will continue to pull back on reopening plans amid the surge of coronavirus cases, Gov. Gavin Newsom said. The governor mandated limited bar closures in seven counties June 28, according to the Los Angeles Times. The next day, he reported a 45 percent increase in the total number of coronavirus cases in the last seven days, with the rate of positive tests in the last seven days at 5.9 percent. Hospitalizations for COVID-19 cases statewide increased 43 percent in the last two weeks.

4. The $202 billion state budget signed June 29 by Mr. Newsom gives him the power to withhold $2.5 billion from cities and counties if they do not follow his administration’s COVID-19 rules designed to slow spread of the virus, including his statewide mask mandate, according to the Sacramento Bee.

5. Arizona hospitals are reaching capacity amid a surge in coronavirus cases, according to an internal memo from the Federal Emergency Management Agency obtained by ABC News. Flagstaff Medical Center and Little Colorado Medical Center in Winslow have had zero "medical-surge availability" since June 24, the memo states. As a result, patients are being directed to hospitals in Yavapai and Maricopa counties.

6. Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey issued a 30-day shutdown order June 29 for bars, gyms, movie theaters and water parks. Arizona reached a one-day record with more than 3,800 new COVID-19 cases in the state June 28, making it the seventh time in 10 days that new cases exceeded 3,000, according to NPR.

7. About 60 percent of COVID-19 patients hospitalized at Houston Methodist are under age 50, system CEO Marc Boom, MD, told CNBC.

8. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis vetoed $1 billion in spending June 29 from the state’s $93.2 billion budget, approved by the state legislature before the coronavirus pandemic began hurting the economy. The vetoes include $140 million in health spending, with many reductions affecting behavioral health.

9. Florida recorded 5,266 new cases of COVID-19 June 29, according to the Miami Herald. That’s down from the 9,585 new cases reported June 27, which was a daily record. Miami is now the hardest-hit city in Florida's novel coronavirus outbreak. "The minute that we opened, it was like COVID didn't exist, and people just forgot, and in some cases, are still forgetting," Miami Mayor Francis Suarez said in a June 30 interview on "Good Morning America," according to ABC News.

10. Counties in Louisiana, Missouri, Arkansas, Georgia and Arizona are experiencing the highest number of COVID-19 cases per resident in the last two weeks. Find the top 25 counties here.

