8 recent COVID-19 findings

Here are eight COVID-19-related research findings Becker's has covered since Oct. 7:

1. Researchers at NYU Langone Health in New York City found COVID-19 alone, and not the initial use of antibiotics, damages the gut microbiome.

2. COVID-19 presents unique challenges for caregivers not present in other patients including in managing infection, engaging support services and patient independence, a study done by researchers at Ann Arbor-based University of Michigan found.

3. A study of more than 1,500 adults with mild to moderate COVID-19 infections found ivermectin did not significantly shorten illness duration when compared to a placebo. The research adds to a growing body of evidence that the drug is not an effective treatment for COVID-19, study authors said.

4. A study involving more than 15,000 children hospitalized with COVID-19 found 7 percent experienced neurologic complications, such as seizures, according to findings published OCt. 20 in Pediatrics.

5. A compilation of recent studies indicates COVID-19 may age organs, such as the brain, heart and kidneys, ABC affiliate KGO-TV reported Oct. 18.

6. Even when asymptomatic, trauma patients with COVID-19 may be at greater risk of complications compared to those without the infection, according to new research from LAC+USC Medical Center in Los Angeles.

7. Researchers at Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente identified 17 conditions most frequently associated with long COVID-19 in a study published Oct. 12 in Nature Medicine. The study is among the first to account for preexisting conditions when defining such symptoms.

8. Federal COVID-19 vaccination efforts prevented more than 650,000 hospitalizations and 300,000 deaths among Medicare beneficiaries last year, HHS said in an Oct. 7 report.