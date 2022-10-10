COVID-19 shots prevented 650,000+ Medicare admissions last year, HHS says

Federal COVID-19 vaccination efforts prevented more than 650,000 hospitalizations and 300,000 deaths among Medicare beneficiaries last year, HHS said in an Oct. 7 report.

HHS's Office of the Assistant Secretary for Planning and Evaluation analyzed Medicare claims and county-level vaccination data to estimate the reduction in deaths and hospitalizations in 2021.

The national vaccination campaign was associated with 670,000 to 680,000 fewer hospitalizations and 330,000 to 370,000 fewer deaths among Medicare beneficiaries last year, the report found. These reductions were also associated with savings of more than $16 billion in direct medical costs, according to HHS.

Researchers said the report underscores the importance of seniors and other high-risk groups getting an updated COVID-19 booster this fall.

View the full report here.