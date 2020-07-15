7-day case average hits record high; clinicians asked to prioritize COVID-19 tests for sickest patients — 6 updates

The U.S. reported another record daily COVID-19 case increase, with 67,400 new infections confirmed July 14. Cases from Texas, Florida and California accounted for 31,847 cases, nearly half of the daily total, as reported by CNBC News.

Six updates:

1. The nation's seven-day new case average surpassed 60,000 for the first time July 14, according to a CNBC News analysis of data from Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins University. More than a third of all states reported record high daily new cases seven-day averages as well, while 14 states hit records for average hospitalization numbers.

2. Moderna's experimental COVID-19 vaccine spurs an immune response, according to initial data published July 14 in The New England Journal of Medicine. The trial run by the National Institutes of Health consisted of 45 healthy Americans. Data shows the vaccine triggered antibodies that can neutralize COVID-19, though a second injection was required before significant immune responses were seen. Moderna is planning to begin a phase 3 trial July 27, when 30,000 patients will receive the experimental vaccine.

3. Hospitals will begin reporting daily COVID-19 data on patient volumes, bed counts and available supplies to HHS today, instead of the CDC. The White House on July 10 changed the reporting protocols, which in March originally required hospital administrators to send data to the CDC on a daily basis. The new reporting protocols eliminate direct contact with the CDC and now ask states and federal contractors to gather the data before sending it to the federal government.

4. If every American started wearing a mask, the U.S. could gain control of COVID-19 in four to eight weeks, CDC Director Robert Redfield, MD, said during a live webcast with JAMA July 14. Dr. Redfield said wearing a mask, handwashing and social distancing are the most powerful weapons we have against the virus. "If we all rigorously did this, we could really bring this outbreak back to where it needs to be," Dr. Redfield said.

5. The American Clinical Laboratory Association is urging clinicians to prioritize COVID-19 tests for patients most in need, including those who are symptomatic or hospitalized. The request comes as many labs receive more test orders than they can process in a single day amid the nation's rising case numbers, ACLA President Julie Khani said in a July 14 statement.

6. Florida reported 132 COVID-19 deaths yesterday, the highest single-day increase seen during the pandemic. As of July 14, 4,409 people have died from COVID-19 in the state.

