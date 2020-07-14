HHS alters COVID-19 reporting protocol for hospitals

HHS has changed its protocols for COVID-19 data reporting, asking hospitals to send their data to their state or federal contractor instead of the CDC.

On March 29, Vice President Mike Pence originally requested hospital administrators send reports on coronavirus testing, capacity, utilization and patient flow to the CDC on a daily basis. However, the new protocols, updated on July 10, have eliminated direct contact with the CDC and now ask states and federal contractors to gather the data before sending it to the federal government.



"Hospitals may be relieved from reporting directly to the federal government if they receive a written release from the state stating that the state will collect the data from hospitals and take over federal reporting responsibilities," according to the HHS website.



HHS said that the data will help the federal government monitor resource utilization and allocation during the pandemic. The agency also stated that it will not send out any more one-time requests for data related to the distribution of remdesivir and other treatments or supplies. The agency also aims to transition from a manual entry process to automated processes when it receives complete information on a daily basis.



HHS outlined requested data and submission protocols here.



