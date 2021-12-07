5 states set COVID-19 records this week 

At least five states have set new, all-time high COVID-19 records over the last week.

Maine

The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 hit a record-setting 361 Dec. 6, reports The Portsmouth Herald. As of Dec. 7, the state also set two other records, reporting 112 COVID-19 patients being treated in intensive care units and 60 of them requiring ventilators, according to data from the Maine CDC. The state's previous hospitalization record was set recently — on Nov. 22 — with 296 virus patients. The majority of hospitalized patients haven't been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Michigan

As of Dec. 6, Michigan recorded more COVID-19 cases than any other point during the pandemic, according to ABC affiliate WXYZ-TV. From Dec. 4-6, the average number of new confirmed cases is 5,530 per day, according to state data. This comes about a week after the state recorded all-time high COVID-19 hospitalizations.

Minnesota

Minnesota recorded 1,570 COVID-19 hospitalizations Dec. 3 and reported a 98 percent occupancy rate of adult intensive care beds including both COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 patients, the highest rate of the pandemic thus far, according to state data cited by the Star Tribune.

New Hampshire

COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in New Hampshire hit record highs Dec. 6, according to ABC affiliate WMUR-TV. Daily COVID-19 hospitalizations rose to 433, while daily known cases increased to 9,671, the first time cases have risen above 9,000, according to state data.

Vermont

On Dec. 6, 25 COVID-19 patients required intensive care, a record number set one day after the state saw all-time high new daily infections, according to VTDigger. The 641 COVID-19 cases reported Dec. 5 surpass the previous record of 635 cases set Dec. 1.