3 states see record COVID-19 hospitalizations

COVID-19 hospitalizations reached an all-time high in three states this week as cases rise nationwide.

Maine:



As of Nov. 30, 330 people were hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maine, surpassing the previous record of 327 set Nov. 25, reports Bangor Daily News. Of these individuals, 100 were in intensive care and 46 were on ventilators, state data shows. COVID-19 hospitalizations have increased 23 percent in the state over the last 14 days, according to data tracked by The New York Times.

About 60 to 70 percent of hospitalizations involved unvaccinated people, Maine CDC Director Nirav Shah, MD, said Nov. 23, according to Bangor Daily News.

Michigan:

Michigan reported 4,181 COVID-19 hospitalizations Nov. 30, breaking the previous record of 4,158 hospitalizations reported April 19, according to The Detroit News. Of these individuals, 557 were on ventilators and 917 were in intensive care.

Hospitalizations have been increasing for 19 consecutive weeks and jumped 40 percent over the last 14 days, according to Times' data. The state is also reporting the highest seven-day average of hospitalizations of any state at 4,267 as of Dec. 1.

As of Nov. 29, nine hospitals in the state were at 100 percent capacity, state data shows. Two 22-member medical personnel teams are set to arrive in Michigan this week to provide staffing support at Beaumont Hospital, Dearborn and Grand Rapids-based Spectrum Health.

Vermont:

Vermont reported 84 COVID-19 hospitalizations on Nov. 30, breaking a prior record of nearly 70 cases on Nov. 23, according to VTDigger. The state also reported 22 COVID-19 patients in intensive care units, compared to a high of 20 patients at the height of the 2020 surge.

As of Nov. 30, Rutland Regional Medical Center and Dartmouth-Hitchcock Southwestern Vermont Region had no available intensive care beds, according to Department of Health officials. The state also said Nov. 30 that all but five intensive care beds were full at the University of Vermont Medical Center, according to VTDigger.

Overall, new daily COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state have risen 31 percent over the last two weeks, according to data tracked by The New York Times.