3 systems partner to launch precision medicine platform

The University of Kansas Health System, the University of Kansas Medical Center and Children’s Mercy are collaborating to establish the nation’s first fully integrated theranostics platform for adult and pediatric patients.

Theranostics is a precision medicine approach that uses radiopharmaceuticals to find and treat disease. Delivering radiation directly to diseased cells treats it more precisely, minimizes damage to healthy tissue and has fewer side effects, according to a Feb. 17 system news release. Theronostics is almost exclusively used in adult care, making this partnership one of the first for a pediatric health system.

“Theranostics is the next forefront of precision medical care and research,” Bob Page, president and CEO of Kansas City-based University of Kansas Health System, said in the release. The University of Kansas Medical Center is also in Kansas City, Kan., while Children’s Mercy is based in nearby Kansas City, Mo. “This collaboration will advance both discovery and treatment, while driving investment in the Kansas City region as a destination for healthcare and research.”

The systems will establish a vertically integrated theranostic approach, which will be designed allow radiopharmaceutical production, molecular imaging, radiopharmaceutical therapy and radioligand clinical trials to take place in the same location. The three systems are partnering with Bold Advanced Medical Future Health, a platform for molecular imaging and radiopharmaceutical therapy, to create the platform.