Wolfson Children’s, Nemours expand clinical partnership: 4 notes 

Wolfson Children’s Hospital will broaden its clinical collaboration with Nemours Children’s Health, with Nemours clinicians set to provide additional inpatient and outpatient specialty services starting in March.

Four things to know:



1. The Jacksonville, Fla.-based organizations have collaborated for decades, with Nemours’ clinicians providing certain specialty services — including general surgery, trauma surgery and oncology — at Wolfson Children’s, which is owned by Baptist Health, also based in Jacksonville.



2. Starting in March, Nemours physicians and advanced practice providers will also provide care for eight additional specialties at Wolfson Children’s Hospital: neonatology and newborn services; critical care medicine in the PICU; neurosurgery; infectious diseases; rheumatology; nephrology; physical medicine and rehabilitation; and palliative care. Nemours will also begin offering genetics services at the hospital in August.



3. Additionally, the expanded partnership includes plans for Nemours to open new outpatient clinics across the Jacksonville region. These include offices for NICU follow-up and medically complex care.

4. In 2025, the organizations reached an agreement to expand their clinical collaboration, marking the end to Baptist Health’s longstanding clinical partnership with Gainesville, Fla.-based UF Health. UF Health had provided pediatric services at Wolfson Children’s for several decades before Baptist announced plans to transition those services to Nemours.