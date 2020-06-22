5 regions where COVID-19 cases are rising

Five U.S. regions contributed to a national increase in positive COVID-19 tests the week ending June 13, according to the CDC's weekly COVIDView report.

Four updates:

1. Surveillance: Nationwide, the percentage of laboratory specimens testing positive for COVID-19 increased slightly for the second consecutive week. The increase was largely driven by a rising number of cases in the Northeast, Southeast, Pacific Northwest, South Central and Central regions.

2. Mortality: About 7.1 percent of deaths nationwide were attributed to flu, pneumonia or COVID-19 in the week ending June 13, down from 11.4 percent a week prior. This percentage marked the eighth week of decline.

3. Hospitalizations: The cumulative hospitalization rate for all age groups increased to 94.5 hospitalizations per 100,000 population.

4. Outpatient activity: Emergency department and outpatient visits for symptoms related to COVID-19 remained below baseline nationwide. However, several regions saw a slight uptick in flu-like activity and COVID-19-like illness for the first time in weeks.

