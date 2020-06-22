Racial disparities seen in COVID-19 knowledge

Knowledge of COVID-19 varies based on the sex, age and race/ethnicity of people living in the U.S., a study published in JAMA Network Open found.

To assess differences in COVID-19 knowledge and behavior, researchers surveyed 5,198 adults nationwide from March 29 to April 13. Twenty percent of respondents lived in COVID-19 hot spots.

About 79.2 percent of Black respondents and 83.7 percent of Hispanic respondents knew the virus could spread through contaminated surfaces, compared to 88.5 percent of white respondents. Men and people under age 30 were also less likely to know how COVID-19 spreads.

Study authors discovered similar knowledge gaps when asking respondents about COVID-19 symptoms and preventive behaviors.

When looking at behavior, researchers found women, people ages 30 to 64, and Black and Hispanic Americans reported washing their hands the most.

To view the full study, click here.

