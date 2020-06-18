Where new COVID-19 cases are rising, falling and staying the same — June 18
There are 20 states where the number of new cases of COVID-19 is rising and 22 states where the number is falling in the U.S., as of 7:05 a.m. CDT June 18, according to The New York Times.
The Times used state data on COVID-19 cases to compare the seven-day average of new cases from two weeks ago to the same figure June 18.
Note: States are listed alphabetically.
States where new cases are rising
- Alabama
- Alaska
- Arizona
- Arkansas
- California
- Florida
- Georgia
- Hawaii
- Idaho
- Louisiana
- Montana
- Nevada
- North Carolina
- Oklahoma
- Oregon
- South Carolina
- Texas
- Utah
- Washington
- Wyoming
States where new cases are mostly staying the same
- Indiana
- Kansas
- Kentucky
- Mississippi
- Missouri
- North Dakota
- South Dakota
- Tennessee
- West Virginia
States where new cases are falling
- Colorado
- Connecticut
- Delaware
- Illinois
- Iowa
- Maine
- Maryland
- Massachusetts
- Michigan
- Minnesota
- Nebraska
- New Hampshire
- New Jersey
- New Mexico
- New York
- Ohio
- Pennsylvania
- Rhode Island
- Vermont
- Virginia
- Washington, D.C.
- Wisconsin
