Where new COVID-19 cases are rising, falling and staying the same — June 18

There are 20 states where the number of new cases of COVID-19 is rising and 22 states where the number is falling in the U.S., as of 7:05 a.m. CDT June 18, according to The New York Times.

The Times used state data on COVID-19 cases to compare the seven-day average of new cases from two weeks ago to the same figure June 18.



Note: States are listed alphabetically.



States where new cases are rising

Alabama

Alaska

Arizona

Arkansas

California

Florida

Georgia

Hawaii

Idaho

Louisiana

Montana

Nevada

North Carolina

Oklahoma

Oregon

South Carolina

Texas

Utah

Washington

Wyoming

States where new cases are mostly staying the same

Indiana

Kansas

Kentucky

Mississippi

Missouri

North Dakota

South Dakota

Tennessee

West Virginia

States where new cases are falling

Colorado

Connecticut

Delaware

Illinois

Iowa

Maine

Maryland

Massachusetts

Michigan

Minnesota

Nebraska

New Hampshire

New Jersey

New Mexico

New York

Ohio

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

Vermont

Virginia

Washington, D.C.

Wisconsin

