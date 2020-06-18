Where new COVID-19 cases are rising, falling and staying the same — June 18

Anuja Vaidya (Twitter) - Print  | 

There are 20 states where the number of new cases of COVID-19 is rising and 22 states where the number is falling in the U.S., as of 7:05 a.m. CDT June 18, according to The New York Times.

The Times used state data on COVID-19 cases to compare the seven-day average of new cases from two weeks ago to the same figure June 18.

Note: States are listed alphabetically.

States where new cases are rising

  • Alabama
  • Alaska
  • Arizona
  • Arkansas
  • California
  • Florida
  • Georgia
  • Hawaii
  • Idaho
  • Louisiana
  • Montana
  • Nevada
  • North Carolina
  • Oklahoma
  • Oregon
  • South Carolina
  • Texas
  • Utah
  • Washington
  • Wyoming

States where new cases are mostly staying the same

  • Indiana
  • Kansas
  • Kentucky
  • Mississippi
  • Missouri
  • North Dakota
  • South Dakota
  • Tennessee
  • West Virginia

States where new cases are falling

  • Colorado
  • Connecticut
  • Delaware
  • Illinois
  • Iowa
  • Maine
  • Maryland
  • Massachusetts
  • Michigan
  • Minnesota
  • Nebraska
  • New Hampshire
  • New Jersey
  • New Mexico
  • New York
  • Ohio
  • Pennsylvania
  • Rhode Island
  • Vermont
  • Virginia
  • Washington, D.C.
  • Wisconsin

More articles on public health:
Racial disparities in COVID-19 deaths most prominent in younger patients
1 in 5 people worldwide at higher risk for severe COVID-19, study finds
Face mask policies prevented up to 450,000 COVID-19 cases, study suggests

 

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.

 

Featured Content

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers