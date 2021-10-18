4 states still overwhelmed by COVID-19 hospitalizations

As national COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to decline, four states are still seeing double-digit increases in hospitalization rates.

Below is a snapshot of the situation in four states with the highest COVID-19 hospitalization rates over the last two weeks, as of Oct. 18. Data is from HHS and tracked by The New York Times.

Michigan

14-day change: 28 percent increase

Hospitalizations per 100,000 people: 22

​​As of Oct. 15, 2,010 adults with confirmed COVID-19 infections were hospitalized in Michigan, with 557 confirmed or suspected adult COVID-19 patients requiring intensive care, state data shows.

Minnesota

14-day change: 22 percent increase

Hospitalizations per 100,000 people: 20

Gov. Tim Walz is calling upon the state's National Guard to help mitigate staffing shortages that have prevented some hospitals from transferring COVID-19 patients to long-term care facilities for less intensive care, the Times reported Oct. 16. Minnesota is also reactivating its emergency staffing pool, which was used earlier in the pandemic.

Montana

14-day change: 13 percent increase

Hospitalizations per 100,000 people: 47

Montana recorded an all-time high number of COVID-19 hospitalizations Oct. 13 — 510 patients — surpassing its previous peak in November 2020 at 506 patients.

Colorado

14-day change: 11 percent increase

Hospitalizations per 100,000 people: 19

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Colorado are at the highest level seen this year, according to The Denver Post. As of Oct. 15, Colorado hospitals were treating 983 patients with confirmed COVID-19 infections, according to state data. Forty-five percent of the state's critical care ventilators were in use, and 27 percent of hospitals said they anticipate intensive care unit bed shortages in the next week.