10 weeks straight of minimal flu activity — 5 CDC FluView takeaways

All states reported minimal flu activity for the 10th consecutive week, according to the CDC's FluView report for the week ending April 3.

Four other updates:

1. FluSurv-NET sites have reported a cumulative hospitalization rate of 0.7 per 100,000 Americans between Oct. 1, 2020, and April 3, 2021.

2. The percentage of visits to an outpatient provider for flu-like illness was 1 percent for the week ending April 3, remaining stable compared to the week prior.

3. No new pediatric flu deaths were reported for the week ending April 3. In total, one pediatric flu death has been recorded for the 2020-21 flu season.

4. The national flu and pneumonia mortality rate is 11.4 percent, which sits above the epidemic threshold of 7 percent. The majority of these deaths are attributed to COVID-19.

