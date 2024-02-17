Lexie Schwartz, Vice President of Operations at OSF HealthCare, St. Joseph Medical Center joins the podcast to share insights into her background & journey into healthcare administration, the importance of maintaining a great workplace culture, recent projects or initiatives at her organization that she is proud of, and more.

Lexie Schwartz is the Vice President of Operations at St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington, Illinois. She has a background as a registered dietician and went back to school for an MBA in healthcare management. She is currently focusing on two main trends in healthcare: patient experience and workplace culture. She has been proud to be part of building a brand new cancer center from the ground up, which has added services such as nurse navigation, low dose lung screening CT program, genetics program, and partnerships with physician groups to provide high quality care locally. She believes it is important to take care of the whole person during their cancer journey, not just the clinical aspects.

Lexie discusses her career journey and the importance of growth and development for both individuals and organizations. Growth and development can take many forms, such as expanding services or increasing workforce talent. With the pandemic highlighting the importance of a strong workforce, St. Joseph Medical Center is focusing on building a culture to retain and attract top talent, as well as implementing technology to enhance their work. In addition, the hospital is looking towards the future by partnering with schools and implementing apprentice programs to bring in younger talent.

