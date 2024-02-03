How Cincinnati Children's keeps it simple and rose to US News' No. 1 spot

Join us in this episode as Dr. Steve Davis, President & CEO of Cincinnati Children's Hospital, introduces himself and shares insights into the hospital's journey to being ranked No. 1 by U.S. News and World Report. Discover the key metrics guiding improvements and gain advice for similar endeavors. Explore Dr. Davis' strategies for aligning the staff with the hospital's goals and his hopes for the National Health Care CEO Council on Gun Violence Prevention & Safety in 2024.

Achieving the No. 1 Ranking

Dr. Steve Davis, President and CEO of Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center, discusses the hospital's ranking as number one by US News and World Report in 2021 and their goals for 2024. He credits their success to a strong culture of leadership and innovation, which was further intensified during the pandemic. The hospital focuses on metrics that address equity gaps in outcomes, particularly for underserved populations, and works with community partners to provide resources and support for families. Dr. Davis emphasizes the importance of empowering employees to think critically and problem-solve, using the approach of "how might we" when addressing challenges. Overall, the hospital strives to always put patients and employees first and continues to work towards achieving their goals through collaboration and community partnerships.

The Future of Cincinnati Children's Hospital

Dr. Michael Fisher, president and CEO of Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center, discusses the top priorities for the hospital in 2021, including addressing health disparities, improving child health, and reducing gun violence. The hospital's mission to be a leader in improving child health and its comprehensive training programs for employees are helping to drive these goals forward. Dr. Fisher also highlights the importance of healthcare leaders taking action to address gun violence, rather than just advocating for change.

