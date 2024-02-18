Bridging the Gap with Telehealth: Healthcare Equity in Rural America

Telehealth promises revolutionary care, but can it reach the communities who need it most? Join Dr. David McSwain and Dr. Saif Khairat for a deep dive into rural healthcare disparities and how technology can bridge the gap. Uncover the unique challenges rural communities face, from digital divides to workforce training, and discover innovative solutions like community telehealth centers and mobile health apps.

Summary

Telehealth and Virtual Care Trends: Bridging the Gap in Rural Healthcare

Dr. David McSwain and Dr. Saif Khairat Discuss Telehealth and Virtual Care Trends

Dr. David McSwain, the system chief medical informatics officer for UNC Health, and Dr. Saif Khairat, associate professor at the University of Carolina Chapel Hill, join this episode to talk about telehealth and virtual care trends and equity in healthcare. They discuss the unique challenges faced by rural populations, such as access to medical care, technology, and travel, and how virtual care has the potential to close that geographic distance. They also share insights on the importance of data and research to address health disparities and improve equity in telehealth.

Improving Access to Healthcare in Rural Communities

Dr. McSwain and Dr. Khairat discuss the importance of virtual care, particularly in rural communities, and how it can improve access to healthcare and address health equity issues. They stress the need for a multi-stakeholder approach to tackling these challenges and highlight the potential for telehealth to transform healthcare delivery in the long term. They also mention the role of organizations like the American Heart Association in promoting virtual care and the need for continued research and infrastructure development in this area.

This episode aired on 02/08/2024 and can be listened here.

