8 recent hospital donations of $50M or more

Eight donations of $50 million or more have been made to healthcare organizations since September, which have gone toward advancing care, education and construction projects.

1. Cedars-Sinai receives $100M gift for children's health

Los Angeles-based Cedars-Sinai will advance its children's healthcare through a $100 million lifetime donation from the Shapell Guerin Family Foundation, the largest lifetime donation in the system's history.

2. Bezos family gifts $166M to NYU Langone Health

NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn in New York City received a $166 million donation from the Bezos family to address social determinants of health and improve health equity in the Sunset Park neighborhood of Brooklyn.

3. Montana State names nursing school after donors who gifted record $101M

Bozeman-based Montana State University said Nov. 18 it will name its nursing school after the donors of a record-breaking $101 million donation.

4. MedStar hospital gets $50M gift, plans to rename pavilion after donor

MedStar Georgetown University Hospital received a $50 million gift to support a new medical-surgical pavilion under construction, the Washington, D.C.-based hospital said Nov. 1.

5. New Jersey hospital gets $100M gift

Livingston, N.J.-based Saint Barnabas Medical Center received a $100 million donation from the Cooperman Family Foundation, prompting it to rename the hospital Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, according to a Sept. 30 news release emailed to Becker's.

6. UAB School of Medicine gets new name after $95M gift

The University of Alabama at Birmingham's medical school has been renamed after receiving a record-breaking $95 million gift.

7. Sanford Health gets $350M donation for virtual care center

Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Sanford Health received a $350 million donation that will create a virtual care center to improve healthcare access in rural and underserved communities.

8. UMass Medical School renamed after record $175M donation

UMass Medical School will be renamed to honor a record-breaking $175 million donation, the Worcester, Mass.-based university said Sept. 7.