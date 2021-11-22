Bezos family gifts $166M to NYU Langone Health

NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn in New York City received a $166 million donation from the Bezos family to address social determinants of health and improve health equity in the Sunset Park neighborhood of Brooklyn.

The Bezos Family Foundation, established by Jackie and Mike Bezos, the parents of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, previously donated $25 million to the hospital in 2017, according to a Nov. 22 news release emailed to Becker's.

The family decided to give this gift to the hospital because of the past investments and progress it has made in Brooklyn, as well as its community-engaged research, the news release said.

"Four years ago through the Bezos Family Foundation, we invested in NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn to help support the families of Sunset Park and bring them access to higher-quality care," Mike Bezos said. "Today, in the midst of a pandemic that has accentuated the need for more comprehensive health supports, our family wishes to deepen our personal commitment to the community and to NYU Langone Health's efforts in Brooklyn."