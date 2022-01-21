6 recent donations to healthcare organizations

Six donations have been made to healthcare organizations in the last month to improve care, establish chairs, create institutes and spur innovations, Becker's reported.

1. Doylestown receives $1M gift, establishes endowed chair in cardiothoracic surgery

A $1 million gift to Doylestown (Pa.) Health has created the Marvin and Dee Ann Woodall Endowed Chair in Cardiothoracic Surgery, which was named after the donors.

2. $25M gift launches cancer research institute at Dartmouth, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health

Lebanon, N.H.-based Dartmouth and Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health received a $25 million gift from Dorothy Byrne of the Jack and Dorothy Byrne Foundation to establish an interdisciplinary cancer research institute at the Norris Cotton Cancer Center, the system said Jan. 19.

3. MSK Cancer Center launches innovation fund after $100M gift

New York City-based Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center has created a fund to find more effective cancer treatments after receiving a $100 million gift from the Fiona and Stanley Druckenmiller Foundation.

4. Hawaii hospital receives donation from Amazon founder Jeff Bezos: Report

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos donated an undisclosed amount of money to Wailuku, Hawaii-based Maui Memorial Medical Center, which will be used for the hospital's emergency department expansion, Maui Now reported Dec. 21.

5. HCA Healthcare donates $500K to American Red Cross

Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare has given its third consecutive contribution of $500,000 to the American Red Cross Annual Disaster Giving Program.

6. Houston Methodist donates $50M for 2 capital projects in underserved areas

Houston Methodist announced Dec. 16 it is donating $50 million to Houston-based Legacy Community Health to support two capital projects for centers in North Houston and Pasadena, Texas, where there is a need for care.