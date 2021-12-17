Houston Methodist donates $50M for 2 capital projects in underserved areas

Houston Methodist announced Dec. 16 it is donating $50 million to Houston-based Legacy Community Health to support two capital projects for centers in North Houston and Pasadena, Texas, where there is a need for care.

The money will go toward purchasing the land for the clinics, supporting the capital projects and providing operating funds for the facilities, a spokesperson for the hospital said. Houston Methodist is dedicating a total of $100 million for community health projects in underrepresented communities in the city, according to a news release.

The donation is the largest Legacy Community Health has ever received. The clinics will provide residents in the community with adult and pediatric primary care, HIV care, specialty care and support services.

"Houston Methodist is proud to partner with Legacy Community Health to support the critical work it is doing in some of our most vulnerable Houston communities," said Marc Boom, MD, president and CEO of Houston Methodist. "Thousands of patients across the city will benefit from the addition of two new community health clinics in the Houston area. Together we can expand to provide quality, specialized health care and support programs designed to tackle some of the greatest health issues impacting our communities."