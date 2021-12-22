Hawaii hospital receives donation from Amazon founder Jeff Bezos: report

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos donated an undisclosed amount of money to Wailuku, Hawaii-based Maui Memorial Medical Center, which will be used for the hospital's emergency department expansion, Maui Now reported Dec. 21.

Mr. Bezos recently purchased a 14-acre estate on Maui and has made a number of contributions on the island, according to the report.

"We are grateful for the generosity of Jeff Bezos," Maui Memorial Medical Center CEO Michael Rembis said, according to Maui Now. "His gift will benefit our Maui community and help serve its health needs."