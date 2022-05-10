5 recent anonymous donations to healthcare organizations

Whether supporting financially struggling hospitals or funding nurse workforce initiatives, several donors to healthcare organizations have chosen to remain anonymous.

Here are five anonymous donations Becker's has covered this year:

1. Providence hospital receives $53M gift from anonymous donors

Orange, Calif.-based Providence St. Joseph Hospital received a $53 million donation from a couple who chose to remain anonymous.

2. Houston Methodist receives anonymous $50M gift

An anonymous donor gifted Houston Methodist $50 million, the second-largest gift in the hospital's history, which will be used to support and grow several services.

3. Alabama hospital on verge of closure gets anonymous $1M donation

The struggling Thomasville (Ala.) Regional Medical Center received a $1 million donation from an anonymous donor to remain open, WKRG reported April 13.

4. Children's Hospital Los Angeles gets $25M gift to support nursing workforce

Children's Hospital Los Angeles will use a "transformative" $25 million gift from an anonymous donor to fund initiatives that support its nurses.

5. UNC to create triple-negative breast cancer center after $25M gift

The UNC Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center in Chapel Hill, N.C., has received a record-setting $25 million anonymous donation to establish a center dedicated to triple-negative breast cancer.