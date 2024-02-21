Pharmacist explores delivering vaccines directly to white blood cells

Delivering vaccines directly into the body's immune cells could make the preventions even more effective, according to new research from a pharmaceutical scientist and professor at West Virginia University in Morgantown.

In his research, Sharan Kumar Reddy Bobbala, PhD, used lipid nanoparticles to deliver adjuvants, which are molecules in vaccines that work to stimulate the immune system — directly to white blood cells.

This method, Dr. Bobbala said in the Feb. 21 news release, could "allow enhanced and more durable immune responses with lower vaccine doses."